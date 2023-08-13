Wedding bells soon for Ashok Selvan and co-star Keerthi Pandian? Here's what we know

Rumors are rife that Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are planning to get married. There have been multiple reports suggesting that the Por Thozhil actor and his co-star in the upcoming film Blue Star are getting married. Even though there are many rumors suggesting a possible marriage on the cards for the co-actors, there has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the same from the two of them or anyone close to them.

Reports indicate that the rumored couple might tie the knot this year in Tirunelveli. As per reports, their marriage will take place next month, on September 13, to be exact. It is being said that they are opting to have a private wedding ceremony. There is also a strong buzz that after the wedding, the couple will also host a wedding reception in Chennai.

Reportedly, the reception will include people from the film industry. For the uninitiated, they will be seen together in the forthcoming movie, Blue Star. The film is being produced by Pa Ranjith.

Ashok Selvan just had a notable success with Por Thozhil

Ashok Selvan recently achieved massive success with Por Thozhil, co-starring R Sarathkumar and Nikhila Vimal. The film, directed by Vignesh Raja and written by the former along with Alfred Prakash, not only became a huge box office success but also proceeded to garner wonderful reviews from all corners.

Ashok and Keerthi’s forthcoming movie, Blue Star, is being directed by S Jayakumar. The filmmaker will be making his directorial debut with the movie. The film is touted to be a sports drama and also stars Shantanu Bhagyaraj in a substantial role. The film’s shooting wrapped up at the start of this year. Govind Vasantha is composing the music for the film, which is set to be based on the cricketing sport.

Keerthi Pandian has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema. The actress has received significant appreciation for her performance in films like Anbirkiniyal. Keerthi and Ashok are rumored to have been together for a few years now. If the buzz indeed turns out to be right, then Tamil cinema will have another actor couple.

Reports are pointing out that an official announcement from the couple regarding their impending marriage is around the corner. However, there is no official word by the actors or their team.

