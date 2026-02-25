Wedding of VIROSH: Peek into Rashmika Mandanna’s future home; Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious Rs 15 crore mansion in Hyderabad

In a day, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will become husband and wife. Apart from sharing dreams, happiness, and sorrows, the couple will also be sharing homes and building a future together. Vijay’s luxurious mansion in Hyderabad could become their haven. So, here’s a peek into Rashmika’s future home.

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home

A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills was lit up ahead of his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna. Reports suggest that the property is worth INR 15 crore. Vijay has been living with his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, mother Madhavi, brother Anand, and his pet dog Storm in the house since 2019. Hence, it’s assumed that whenever Rashmika Mandanna is in the city, she would also be residing in the 5 BHK home after their wedding on February 26, 2026.

The Dear Comrade actor’s home reflects his modern style while staying rooted in culture and traditions. Since minimalism is his vibe, the home also has wide open spaces, perfect to relax and unwinding after a hectic day of shooting. Keeping it classic, the house has thoughtfully planned interiors, making it sophisticated yet welcoming. The multiple inside images shared on Deverakonda’s Instagram show he’s more attracted to neutral tones, which gives the spacious multi-level villa a warm appeal.

Evidently, every room has its own vibe. While some have wooden flooring and a staircase, others have cozy corners where the actor can cuddle up with his pet dog. Since the family enjoys congregating in the living room, the family room is free of any walls or gates. Even the main entrance as a huge dark-grained wooden door. The huge French windows let the fresh air and sunlight in. Going with the minimal aesthetic of the house, the actor’s all- white bed room features long beige blinds to maintain his privacy.

The terrace of the mansion is perfect to enjoy evening tea with family or host an intimate barbecue night with friends. Surrounded by greenery, his house in the high-security area of the city is a masterpiece in itself.

