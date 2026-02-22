Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda confirm their wedding, pen special note to thank fans

Finally, the word is out! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their relationship while announcing their wedding ceremony. Soon-to-be-married, the lovers called their special day as 'The Wedding of VIROSH', acknowledging the love and blessings of their fans who created this unique hastag 'VIROSH' combining their names, Vijay and Rashmika.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared a special note on their Instagram handles, paying gratitude to the fans and well-wishers and announcing their marriage. The note reads, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves— you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic)!”

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika are all set to exhange vows on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony at a Udaipur's palace in Rajasthan. The ceremony will reportedly be attended by actor's close ones from the film industry.

Vijay and Rashmika are rumored to be in relationship for over 7 to 8 years ever since they worked together. If reports are to be believed, they came closer to each other while working together on Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Until now, the couple never spoke about their relationship.

When asked about their marriage, the Animal actress told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.” The couple got reportedly engaged at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in the first week of October, around Dasara. Later on, Vijay's team confirmed their engagement and marriage plans.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Are the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan eyeing June release around his birthday? Report