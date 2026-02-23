Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda jet off in style to tie the knot in Udaipur

It’s official! South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married. After announcing that 'The Wedding of VIROSH’ is in the cards, the couple is all set to kick-start the pre-wedding festivities. A while ago, they were spotted in Hyderabad, making their way to Udaipur, where they will be tying the knot. Check it out!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda head to Udaipur

A while ago, on February 23, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were papped at Hyderabad airport, reportedly jetting off to Udaipur. In the clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Dear Comrade co-stars can be seen making a head-turning appearance. Donning power suits and dark eyewear, the soon-to-be-married couple made their way to the airport with an entourage of security personnel and their team.

Amid speculations of their hush-hush wedding in Rajasthan, the actors dropped a bomb late at night on February 22, 2025. Vijay and Rashmika shared a common social media post announcing that they’re, in fact, getting into wedlock soon. In the special Bridgerton-Style note, the couple thanked their fans and well-wishers for giving them the name Virosh.

Accepting the title with open arms, the Geetha Govindam actors penned, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves— you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name.”

The note further read, “You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic)!”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s union has become the talk of the town. Reports suggest that they will be getting married in the presence of friends and family in a private ceremony at a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. While the pre-wedding festivities are expected to kick-start soon, the wedding will happen on February 26, 2026.

India Today recently reported that the duo hired a specialised agency from abroad to secure the perimeter of the palace where they will be tying the knot. The source also revealed that they will be collaborating with local Rajasthan security to ensure absolute privacy of the events.

