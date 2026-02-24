Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda kickoff wedding festivities with celebratory dinner and water volleyball; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their relationship official and announced their impending wedding. The next day (February 23, 2026), the soon-to-be-married couple headed to Udaipur, the luxurious destination where they will be tying the knot on February 26, 2026. But ahead of their big day, the couple decided to unwind with a casual celebratory dinner and a water volleyball. Take a look!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kick off wedding festivities

All eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are going to be Mr. and Mrs. in the next couple of days. But before starting with the pre-wedding rituals, the couple decided to chill a bit and spend some fun times with their friends and family who arrived at their palace in Udaipur, where the wedding will happen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika dropped pictures of the celebratory dinner that took place on February 23, 2025. The first blurry image gives a peek into the cosy setup where the couple and the guests had fun conversations while enjoying the spread. In the following image, we get to see how beautifully the table was decorated, as the couple hosts their near and dear ones.

The groom-to-be also dropped glimpses of the fun he had while playing water volleyball with his buddies and probably his groomsmen. The first image features a floating tray with drink cups and a volleyball net setup in the infinity pool overlooking the scenic mountains. It was followed by a glimpse of Vijay and his pals enjoying a relaxing game ahead of the ceremonies.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unknown, Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 film, Geetha Govindam. Rumors have it that Cupid struck them while they were filming the movie together. The next year, they starred in Dear Comrade, which added fuel to their spark of love. Finally, they are getting into wedlock in the Valentine’s month.

The event is going to be a private affair in Rajasthan for which the couple has hired security from a foreign agency. After their wedding on February 26, they are expected to host a grand soiree in Hyderabad for their industry friends on March 4, 2026.

For more updates on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda jet off in style to tie the knot in Udaipur