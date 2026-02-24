Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to start pre-wedding rituals with Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are overjoyed and excited to see them get into wedlock. With every new detail about their upcoming wedding, their admirers are getting pumped up. Well, reports now suggest that the soon-to-be-married couple will kick off their pre-wedding rituals with a Mehendi ceremony followed by Haldi and Sangeet, leading up to their big day on February 26, 2026. Check out the deets!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding rituals

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reached their wedding venue, the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Yesterday (February 23, 2026), the couple hosted their friends and family to a celebratory luncheon and dinner. The groom-to-be also had a blast enjoying water volleyball with his best buds and probably the groomsmen.

After unwinding in the palace overlooking picturesque mountains and sa tunning sunset view, the couple is ready to step into wedlock. According to a report by India Today, their wedding will commence with an intimate daytime Mehendi ceremony. The ceremony will also include dance and music, with reports suggesting that several artists have been flown in to keep the guests entertained.

The same evening, a happening Sangeet is also expected to take place, giving the stars another chance to let their hair down and enjoy their last days as an engaged couple. The following day (February 25, 2026), a Haldi ceremony is on the cards, taking place at a spectacular outdoor location of the hotel.

The pre-wedding rituals will be held in the presence of only the dear and near ones of the couple. All the events will lead up to the main event, the wedding, which is going to be a blend of traditional and modern elements. Rumors have it that their traditional wedding ceremony will happen in the daytime on February 26, 2026, as customary.

A couple of days later, on March 4, 2026, the Dear Comrade co-stars are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends.

