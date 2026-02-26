Wedding of VIROSH: Rashmika Mandanna walks down a mountain to Vijay Deverakonda during Telugu ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly made a dreamy entry towards Vijay Deverakonda at their first wedding ceremony, which was held on the morning of Thursday. The former of the two celebrations was said to be done with Telugu Hindu traditions and is expected to be followed by a Coorg-style ceremony this evening. According to a Hindustan Times report, the bride chose a fancy path while walking towards her husband-to-be at the wedding. She was reported to have chosen to walk down a mountain path, adding a touch of grandiose to her plans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding gets a touch of dramatic entry

As per a report, the couple’s wedding details were shared in the following way, “Rashmika is expected to make a stunning entry by walking down from the mountain, creating a breathtaking and emotional moment for the ceremony.” The festivities, which are being held in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, will be followed by another one in the evening honor the Pushpa 2 actress’s family traditions.

The couple has invited their close friends, including Ashika Ranganath and Eesha Rebba, as well as stylist Shravya Varma. Their deep-running connections with Indian film directors were also visible as filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, with whom the duo has worked on separate occasions.

Following their Telugu wedding with a reported muhurtham of 10:10 am, the couple will then hold the Kodava ceremony at 5 pm today. The celebrations will not end anytime soon, as the couple will finally head to Hyderabad for a reception with their industry friends and colleagues in attendance at what is expected to be a grand affair.

Meanwhile, the couple finally announced their wedding plans last Sunday in a direct letter to their fans after much speculation. They then headed to Udaipur for the festivities and have been sharing tiny glimpses via their social media handles.

