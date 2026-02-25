Wedding of VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda’s mom to give heirloom bangles to Rashmika Mandanna at sangeet, Report

Ahead of their lavish wedding in Udaipur, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been going all out! The couple that finally announced their relationship alongside their wedding plans for this week showcased a glimpse at their intimate affairs with minimal updates on their Instagram handles. A report from India Today has now claimed that the Animal actress will be gifted a family treasure at their sangeet ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna gets a grand family welcome from Vijay Deverakonda’s mom

A source spoke about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding festivities, sharing how the actor’s mother, Deverakonda Madhavi, planned on presenting a set of meaningful jewellery to her would-be daughter-in-law. “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy,” was reportedly said about the couple’s celebrations.

As the couple, the guests, and their families gear up for the ceremony at the ITC Mementos hotel, Udaipur, fans have been cheering on for the pair loudly. The duo was rumored to be in a relationship for many years before finally confirming it earlier on Sunday. They have been sharing tiny sneak peeks of the celebrations on their social media accounts, including a cricket match moment following water volleyball and a welcome dinner with indulgent Japanese cuisine.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to marry in a private affair on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with a limited guestlist. Meanwhile, a separate reception will be held back home for their industry colleagues and friends back home in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their work in Geetha Govindam back in 2018, the couple reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, and the dating rumors have followed them since. They were spotted going on a vacation to Rome earlier this year and have announced their official couple name as Virosh.

ALSO READ: Wedding of VIROSH: Peek into Rashmika Mandanna’s future home; Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious Rs 15 crore mansion in Hyderabad