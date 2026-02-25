Haldi of Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda's nickname for Rashmika Mandanna revealed in sneak peek at fun ceremony

From Vijay to Rushie, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared sneak peeks at their haldi ceremony, which was held on the morning of February 25. The couple has been letting out tiny details of their celebrations ahead of the main ceremony on February 26, 2026. The latest is a glimpse at the Haldi festivities that went down on Wednesday. The Dear Comrade co-stars and lovers shared a look at their lovely decor for the haldi ceremony, which was seemingly turned into a Holi party for the guests at the venue. Among the other details revealed, the actor’s love-filled nickname for his lady love was revealed as ‘Rushie’.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have a blast at their haldi event

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a new look at how the events are going down at Udaipur ahead of their nuptials on the following day. In the Kingdom star’s social media update, he showed the two sides of the celebrations being ‘Vijay’ and ‘Rushie.’ The latter seemed to be a sweet nickname for the bride-to-be. He also showed how the big pond full of flowers was set up for the two stars. With marigold petals and countless other blooms around them, it appeared to be a fun setup for the two.

Meanwhile, shortly after, the Animal actress also revealed her own version of the haldi glimpse. It seemed that Holi came early for the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, who spent it playing with water guns and lots of colors. A mural with the couple’s two pet dogs, hers Aura and his Storm, could be seen in the background. Another look by the actress included that of the meal spread, which carried more yellow, white, and golden hues, keeping it very chic.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will get married in two ceremonies on Thursday in Udaipur. With Telugu rituals planned for the morning and Coorg-style wedding for the evening, both their cultures will be honored. It will be followed by a reception for industry professionals and friends on March 4, 2026, back home in Hyderabad.

