Wedding Photos and Videos: Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's beautiful moments as Mr and Mrs are all things love

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot on Thursday, April 22. The couple got married in presence of their close friends and family members and they looked every bit stunning together. Vishnu was seen wearing a white shirt and mundu while bride Jwala Gutta opted for a traditional saree teamed with an embellished golden and red blouse. The couple's close friends and fans clubs have been posting their photos on social media.

One can see, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala are smiling ear-to-ear and are posing for some quirky yet happy moments. Their photos have taken social media by storm. Ahead of their big day, the celebrity couple hosted Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that were attended only by their family members. The Ratsasan actor opted for a black kurta set with a jacket for one of the events while Jwala was seen wearing a gorgeous custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble.

Vishnu was before married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of the actor K. Natraj. They got married in 2010 and divorced in 2018. Vishnu has a son from his first marriage with Rajini.

Jwala, on the other hand, was before married to her fellow badminton player Chetan Anand. They tied the knot in 2005 and got divorced in June 2011.

