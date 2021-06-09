Wednesday Thoughts: Rashmika Mandanna shares a message for her fans & its all about good things and happiness

Recently, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna shared her 'Wednesday Thought' and it is all that you might want to read.

Wednesday is here, which means we are halfway to 'FriYay'. Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all are trying to keep ourselves positive and taking up certain activities at home. Celebrities are also seen sharing positive thoughts and photos on their social media accounts. Recently, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna shared her 'Wednesday Thought' and it is all that you might want to read.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and shared a positive thought with her fans that is all about good things and happiness. She wrote, "Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too.. Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period!."

Check out the Tweet below:

Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..

Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2021

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is living a suitcase life as she had been travelling a lot between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming Hindi films before the lockdown.

The stunner has two Bollywood projects- Mission Majnu alongside and Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: 3 Ways to style your wide leg pants like Hansika Motwani

The Dear Comrade actress will soon turn a Pan India star with Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and it also stars Fahadh Faasil.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×