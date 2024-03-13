Wednesday Trivia: Did you know Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar opted out of doing THIS cop role?

It is quite a common occurrence in the film industry for actors to miss out on some projects either due to other ongoing commitments or various other reasons.

Talking about the same, Marudhamalai director Suraj revealed that the film was initially supposed to be done by actor Thalapathy Vijay. In the same interview, the experienced director said that Vijay agreed to the script and even paid the advance amount. If the film materialized, it would have been the actor’s first of many cop roles.

Why did Thalapathy Vijay opt out of his first cop role?

Talking about why Vijay moved out from the project, Suraj said, “Vijay opted out because of the film Sachein as his dates were with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.” Sachein was the remake of a Telugu film Neetho and went on to become a huge success in Tamil Nadu.

Why did Ajith Kumar miss out on Marudhamalai?

Director Suraj also revealed that not only did he approach Vijay but he also approached Ajith Kumar for the same role. Talking about why Ajith did not take the project forward, he said “He liked the script but since he was already doing a police role in Kireedam, he did not show much interest. Moreover, he was not too keen on working with the actor(Vadivelu) in the film.”

Then, talking about how the film finally materialized, the director said that he eventually went with Arjun Sarja as he had a connection with him through the film Giri, where he worked as an assistant director to director Sundar C.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

Vijay will next be seen in the highly anticipated GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and also starring Prabhu Deva, Premgi and other actors. The shooting of the film is currently going on at a good pace under the production of Archana Kalapathi from the AGS Entertainment banner. While Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera work behind the film, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Apart from GOAT, it is being reported that Vijay will do one last film before fully submerging his feet into politics. There have been rumors that Valimai director H. Vinoth, Vetrimaaran, and Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas are in contention to direct Vijay.

