Wednesday Trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy?

Though Arjun Reddy received mixed reviews from critics for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity, Vijay Deverakonda proved to be the perfect choice for the angry-man avatar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead role was one of the biggest hits of 2017. A story of a brilliant medical student, an all-rounder of sorts, Arjun Reddy managed to win the hearts of the audience. Vijay Deverakonda's tough and lover boy image grabbed many eyeballs. The film saw Shalini Pandey in the female lead role. Even two years after its release, Arjun Reddy still remains the talk of the town. Though it received mixed reviews from critics for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity, Vijay Deverakonda proved to be the perfect choice for that angry-man avatar.

However, not many know, Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy. Yes, the film’s director Sandeep Vanga had earlier revealed that the role was originally offered to Sharwanand. The actor had read the script and also liked the role but for some reason, things didn't materialize the way it had to be. The Arjun Reddy role was then passed to Vijay Deverakonda, who immediately came on board for the same.

Back then during the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda said Arjun Reddy might be a challenging role, but it was the easiest thing for him to do. In an interview to First Post, Vijay said, “I would give the entire credit to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for writing such an amazing script and the dialogues blew my mind. That dialogue “Suffering is personal, let him suffer” was so profound. I don’t think anyone has framed it in those exact words before. I understood the emotion of every scene and I had the freedom to frame it the way I want.”

Well, who according to you would have fit better for Arjun Reddy role? Vijay or Sharwanand?

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Vijay Deverakonda's stylist Shravya Varma spills the beans on creating stand out looks for the star

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×