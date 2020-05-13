Wednesday Trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy?
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead role was one of the biggest hits of 2017. A story of a brilliant medical student, an all-rounder of sorts, Arjun Reddy managed to win the hearts of the audience. Vijay Deverakonda's tough and lover boy image grabbed many eyeballs. The film saw Shalini Pandey in the female lead role. Even two years after its release, Arjun Reddy still remains the talk of the town. Though it received mixed reviews from critics for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity, Vijay Deverakonda proved to be the perfect choice for that angry-man avatar.
However, not many know, Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for Arjun Reddy. Yes, the film’s director Sandeep Vanga had earlier revealed that the role was originally offered to Sharwanand. The actor had read the script and also liked the role but for some reason, things didn't materialize the way it had to be. The Arjun Reddy role was then passed to Vijay Deverakonda, who immediately came on board for the same.
Back then during the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda said Arjun Reddy might be a challenging role, but it was the easiest thing for him to do. In an interview to First Post, Vijay said, “I would give the entire credit to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for writing such an amazing script and the dialogues blew my mind. That dialogue “Suffering is personal, let him suffer” was so profound. I don’t think anyone has framed it in those exact words before. I understood the emotion of every scene and I had the freedom to frame it the way I want.”
Well, who according to you would have fit better for Arjun Reddy role? Vijay or Sharwanand?
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Vijay devarakonda suits the best of the rest
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Can't imagine anyone else then Vijay .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Arjun Reddy is Based on movie "Flight" starring Denzel Washington.. added love story to it.. if not the hero could be different.. still original is original..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijay devarkonda is the best and most suitable role for him, no other actor can replace him, for sharwanand this role will not be suitable
Anonymous 1 day ago
Offcouse Vijay only
Anonymous 1 day ago
Offcouse Vijay on
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijai
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijay
Anonymous 1 day ago
After watch the movie I can tell vijay is the best choice.
Anonymous 1 day ago
It was like vijay didn't acted in his role he lived in his role.
Anonymous 1 day ago
If Any other actor played that role Nani or varun Tej is best
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sarwanand might have look older for this role. I don't know I can't imagine sarwanand for this role
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijay the best natural actor, he deserves.
Anonymous 1 day ago
vijay is best
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think its bull s**t and reducules to talk aboit your qstns its past and its over u rotate around past
Anonymous 2 days ago
If any another actor had played that role,result would be low.Because Vijay's unique promotions stategy made the film hit at box office.
Anonymous 2 days ago
That's true
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Absolutely rubbish and wrong report. Arjun Reddy was not only directed and edited by Sandeep Vanga Reddy but was also produced by him (Bhadrakali productions belongs to him). It was his directorial debut. And they were too tight on budget. And besides Sandeep and Vijay had pan planning to make this for more than 3 years! Please stop spreading wrong information!!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Did you watch prrelease event? Watch it now. The role was made for sharwanand but he couldnt do it. It would have been agame changer for sharwa.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hi Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
@pinkvilladesk arjun reddy was released in the year 2017 not in 2018
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sharwanand would have killed the role seriously
Anonymous 2 days ago
It would have been a miserable flop if it was Sharwanand. I don't his acting suits this role.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It would have been a miserable flop if it was Sharwanand. I don't his acting suits this role.
Anonymous 2 days ago
True
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay Deverakonda is the best,will be the best and forever will be the best...
Anonymous 2 days ago
Still trying to opress Vijay Sai
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sandeep reddy would have not been known to tollywood and Bollywood if not with Vijay