Wednesday Wisdom: Rajinikanth's motivational quote on life & positive thinking is what everyone needs to hear

Rajinikanth is the biggest actor in Indian cinema. Having been entertaining the audience for 3 decades, the superstar has an aura and swag that is unique from everyone else. When he walks, talks, smiles, or acts, he makes sure everyone stops and stares at him. That's the magic. And now imagine him motivating and giving you the best advice about life, sure not to be missed right? Well, we have got a perfect video of Rajinikanth giving wisdom about life and positive thing and it's need of the hour.

In the video, Rajinikanth says "you write your destiny. You become what you think." He also emphasizes the importance of positive thinking in life and urges us to keep our mind filled with happiness and remove negative thoughts. One can also see, Dhanush, ex-son-in-law listening to the superstar's motivational words with all his heart.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next titled Jailer. A source close to the film reported exclusively to Pinkvilla that it is going to be a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film, high on content with ample quirky elements. This untitled project is expected to be out in December 2022 or early 2023.

According to reports, Jailer will also see actors Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Ramya Krishnan playing secondary roles. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music director. Reports further suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in talks to play the female lead in jailer opposite Rajinikanth. The pair has previously shared the screen in the 2010 drama, Enthiran.

