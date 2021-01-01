Welcome 2021: Kajal Aggarwal wishes fans on New Year as she shares an adorable PIC with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

New Year celebrations have already begun and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos across the world. There is no denying the fact that our beloved celebrities from Bollywood and South alike have also indulged in the celebrations as they welcomed 2021. Among them is the newlywed Kajal Aggarwal. The stunning diva tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October last year much to the excitement of her fans. Her pictures from the wedding festivities won the internet in no time.

As we speak of this, the Indian 2 actress has wished everyone including her fans on social media to mark the occasion of New Year 2021. She has taken to her Instagram handle and added a sweet note that reads, “#HappyNewYear #2021 wish everyone a year full of happiness, health and peace!” Apart from that, the diva has also shared a lovey-dovey picture with Gautam which is definitely unmissable. From what one can figure out from the picture is that it is probably from the time of their honeymoon.

Check out her post below:

As has been mentioned above, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu a few months ago. The announcement of the wedding came as a shock for many owing to the fact that the actress kept mum about the same for a long time. On the work front, Kajal has a whole lot of movies lined up one of which is the Telugu drama Mosagallu. Apart from that, she is also a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The diva has also been roped in for the Bollywood movie titled Mumbai Saga. But the list doesn’t end here as she has a few more projects lined up that include Paris Paris, Hey Sinamika, and Indian 2.

