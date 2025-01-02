Were Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu aware of Keerthy Suresh dating Antony Thattil? Baby John actress reveals

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s dreamy wedding pictures took the internet by storm in no time. The couple got hitched following Hindu and Christian rituals at a plush resort in Goa back on December 12. And recently, the Baby John actress revealed how she managed to keep her relationship under wraps for almost 15 years, with only a handful of close friends from the industry knowing about it.

Speaking with Galatta India, Keerthy named the close friends from the film industry who were aware of her relationship with beau Antony Thattil.

These included none other than Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee and his wife Priya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagadish Palaswamy and more.

In her words, “Nobody knew; only close friends of mine knew. And even in the industry, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) knew, Jagadish (Palanisamy) had been a part of the journey from the beginning, Atlee, Priya, Vijay sir, Kalyani (Priyadarshan), Aishwarya Lekshmi…very few people, our friends, from the industry knew.”

Moving on, the diva explained that she and Antony have succeeded in keeping their dating timeline a secret from everyone for so many years, since they both prefer to keep their personal lives private as much as possible.

Keerthy also shared that her husband is media shy, and they both are not quite comfortable with doing PDA and holding hands. The actress added that she was apprehensive that their relationship would be leaked soon enough, but they managed it anyhow.

Moreover, the diva also opened up about the first-ever solo trip that she took with Antony, something that did not happen until 2017 when a common friend accompanied them to Bangkok.

Towards the last segment of the interview, Keerthy Suresh also spilled beans on her first meeting with Antony Thattil, which took place when she was still in 12th standard.

She confessed to pursuing Antony, who was seven years older to her and, at that time, was posted for work in Qatar via the social media site Orkut. The duo dated for two years before she said yes to him. The actress stated that they moved in together during the pandemic.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently delivered a smashing Bollywood debut with her performance in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John.

