WeSupportSamantha trends as Samantha Akkineni's fans show solidarity ahead of The Family Man 2's release

After the trailer release of The Family Man 2, Tamilians demanded a ban on the web show and also trolled Samantha Akkineni for playing an anti-Tamil character.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 is all set to release tomorrow, June 4. The upcoming Hindi web show also features Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani in lead roles. The trailer, which released recently created immense buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. Tamil audience were pretty upset over certain scenes in the trailer and objected to the same. After the trailer release of The Family Man 2, Tamilians demanded a ban on the web show and also trolled Samantha Akkineni for playing an anti-Tamil character.

Well, now Samantha Akkineni fans have come together and are in all support of her. One of her fans tweeted, "This is the time we show our support to sam & cut down all the meaningless negativity! If we don't speak up for her at this moment when she's facing the hate for no fault of hers.. then we don't deserve an artist like her! #WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportFamilyMan2." #WeSupportSamantha is trending on Twitter as the fans of Oh Baby actress show solidarity ahead of The Family Man 2's release

Also Read: Nagarjuna is allegedly angry over protest against daughter in law Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2

Meanwhile, the makers' Raj and DK have issued a statement on the controversy. A part of the statement reads as "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×