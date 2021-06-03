#WeSupportSamantha trends as Samantha Akkineni's fans show solidarity ahead of The Family Man 2's release
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 is all set to release tomorrow, June 4. The upcoming Hindi web show also features Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani in lead roles. The trailer, which released recently created immense buzz for all the wrong and right reasons. Tamil audience were pretty upset over certain scenes in the trailer and objected to the same. After the trailer release of The Family Man 2, Tamilians demanded a ban on the web show and also trolled Samantha Akkineni for playing an anti-Tamil character.
Well, now Samantha Akkineni fans have come together and are in all support of her. One of her fans tweeted, "This is the time we show our support to sam & cut down all the meaningless negativity! If we don't speak up for her at this moment when she's facing the hate for no fault of hers.. then we don't deserve an artist like her! #WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportFamilyMan2." #WeSupportSamantha is trending on Twitter as the fans of Oh Baby actress show solidarity ahead of The Family Man 2's release
We Are With You @Samanthaprabhu2
Wherever you go , Whatever you do
We'll always be there for Supporting You
• #WeSupportSamantha
• #WeLoveSamantha
• #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/XnRCcyBsr0
— Anil Samantha (@Anil_Sammu) June 2, 2021
#WeLoveSamantha hashtag trending along with #WeSupportSamantha
Thanks For this endless love @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/q9ARDGYI5h
— SAMANTHAFANSCLUB (@SamanthaFanFor1) June 3, 2021
Kudos to your Hardwork my babe
We are with you @Samanthaprabhu2#WeLoveSAMANTHA#WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/pwspbMWIiJ
— SandhyaSamanthaFan (@SandhyaSamFan) June 3, 2021
Beautiful gift For the negative batch I hope you like it guys #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha
Love you love you & always love you @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/Bx6xdEjSnp
— SandhyaSamanthaFan (@SandhyaSamFan) June 3, 2021
It's feels great when positivity on top #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha @Samanthaprabhu2 stay strong pic.twitter.com/O85WemrPjJ
— Jyo ( die hard fan of @Samanthaprabhu2) (@Jyo4Sam) June 3, 2021
Tamil people who is being hatred samantha for the role which she had played in The family man web series..
Remember one thing..She is an ARTIST.. And 2 of the story writers of this web series are tamilians only. Now dare you say Samantha or the story writer
#WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/PvfwvXBqvu
— Pavan (@Pavan_Tarakfan) June 3, 2021
Nothing that's great ever came easy.. you are always blessed with best things after all the unsaid struggles.. sleepless nights and painful memories. This struggle will let you cherish the series victory even more @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha
— Sravanti (@sravi_sam) June 2, 2021
Don't get attracted she is just a heroine
The heroine #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha pic.twitter.com/q6ReO5SvGc
— BHAVANI SHANKAR (@BHAVANI62360824) June 2, 2021
Also Read: Nagarjuna is allegedly angry over protest against daughter in law Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2
Meanwhile, the makers' Raj and DK have issued a statement on the controversy. A part of the statement reads as "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians."