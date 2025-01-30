'What a cheap thing…': Kannada producer SLAMS Nani's Hi Nanna makers after 2 years of its release for THIS reason

Natural star Nani’s 2023 release Hi Nanna was a blockbuster hit beyond measure. Starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, the romantic drama tugged at the hearts of many, leaving audiences spellbound. However, one year after its release, the movie has brewed fresh controversy as a leading Kannada producer has accused the Telugu film of being a cheap copy made without obtaining the remake rights.

Producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah took to his Instagram stories and shared a post featuring Hi Nanna’s poster alongside that of the Kannada movie Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja.

Here’s what he posted:

Along with the image, he penned a note claiming that Hi Nanna was an unofficial remake of the Kannada film, made without acquiring formal rights from the original creators. He also called out Nani directly, describing the act as a "cheap thing to do."

Pushkara wrote, “Without taking #RemakeRights, Hi Nanna has been made by copying our original movie #BheemaSenaNalaMaharaja. What a cheap thing to do, @nameisnani.”

So far, there has been no response to these allegations from the makers of Hi Nanna or from Nani himself.

Speaking about the Telugu romantic drama, it was directed by Shouryuv, who made his debut as a filmmaker with this project.

Upon its release, the film received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike and emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Backed by Vyra Entertainments, the film was dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi as well.

Later, Hi Nanna secured its OTT release rights began streaming on Netflix since January 2024.