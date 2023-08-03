What did Allu Arjun gift Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela?

Ram Charan and Upasana's arrival of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela has been nothing less than a celebration. Ever since the baby girl was born, she has been showered with love and gifts from family and friends. Now, we hear that Allu Arjun, uncle of Klin, sent a very special gift for his little niece and it's too cute.

According to reports, the Pushpa actor has gifted Klin Kaara Konidela a gold slate with her birth details and name engraved on it. The actor's love for Charan's daughter and his niece has won hearts. And not just that, as soon as Klin was born, he visited the hospital with his wife Sneha to see her.

This is not the only expensive gift Ram Charan’s daughter has received. Jr NTR, who is a close friend of Ram Charan, also gave a very thoughtful and special gift to Klin. The RRR actor and his wife Pranathi gifted the couple exquisitely crafted gold coins with the names of Ram Charan, Upasana, and Klin Kaara engraved on them. NTR and Charan developed a very brotherly bond during the shoot of RRR.

Last month, on July 20, Ram Charan celebrated the one-month birthday of Klin Kaara and Upasana's birthday. He shared a beautiful video that captured the priceless moments of the couple and family before Klin's delivery. The video also has glimpses of fans celebrating the news and snippets of Klin’s naming ceremony. The RRR star also shared his thoughts on becoming a father and how he and Upasana were often questioned for not having a baby for 11 years.

A family photo of the new parents with their two babies- Klin and pet dog Rhyme also went viral. On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. After 10 days, the couple also hosted the naming ceremony of the baby girl and announced her Klin Kaara Konidela, which means divine and purity.

