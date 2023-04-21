What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu explore in London after attending the Citadel premier? See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited London to attend the Citadel premier and didn't miss exploring the country. She gave a sneak peek into her London diaries and it's all about scrumptious meals, mirror selfies, exploring London streets, dinner dates with friends and etc. The actress had a ball of a time in London and the pics are enough proof.

On Thursday, Samantha took to Twitter and shared a series of pics from her London visit with the caption, "Just..." The first pic shows the actress roaming around the streets of London, clad in black pants and a denim jacket. In other photos, she was seen posing with her Citadel India team and clicking mirror selfies. The last two pics are from the Citadel London premiere, which she attended with her co-star Varun Dhawan.

Samantha attends the Citadel premiere

Samantha made heads turn with her sexy yet classy black look at the Citadel premiere. She looked absolutely stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. The actress also had a perfect fan girl moment with Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci, who plays a pivotal role in Russo Brother's Citadel. The actress also took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing her experience of meeting Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Russo Brothers, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel. She wrote, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe."

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film failed to impress the audiences and minted only Rs 10 crores in three days at the box office. She will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

