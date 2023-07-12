What did Shah Rukh Khan WARN Vignesh Shivan about wife Nayanthara?

Shah Rukh Khan is all over the Internet and it's all because of the recently released Jawan Prevue. Ever since then, King Khan has been garnering love and support from his team, audiences, and fans alike. One such interaction involved replying to the director and husband of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, who conveyed his wishes for Jawan on social media.

SRK called Nayanthara 'awesome' and asked Vignesh Shivan to beware of her. The actor, who is known for his witty answers, said that the Lady Superstar has learned some kick-ass moves and kicks so he better be careful.

On July 11, as Jawan Prevue was released, Vignesh Shivan penned a note to wish his Thangamey Nayanthara on her Bollywood debut. He wrote, "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug! hatss off! "Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir."

Shah Rukh reacted and wrote on Twitter, "@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesomeâ€æbut oh who am I telling thisâ€æyou toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!"

Nayanthara makes Bollywood debut with Jawan

Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Her role is touted to be a power-packed one in the action film. The Jawan Prevue released on Monday this week saw the actress performing action stunts in a never-before-seen avatar. The Lady Superstar has left an everlasting impression among audiences in what promises to be yet another memorable performance.

Apart from Nayanthara, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone are also part of the film as they will be seen in a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

