What did Tamannaah Bhatia say about her 39 years 'age difference' with co-star Rajinikanth in Jailer?

Tamannaah Bhatia has caught everyone's attention with her performance on the Kaavaalaa song from the upcoming film Jailer. The film features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actress recently opened up about the age difference between her and Rajinikanth during the launch of the Hindi version of Tu Aa Dilbara. The actress also said that she feels empowering working in multi-starrer films.

Age difference between Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth in Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is 33 years old, will be seen romancing 72 years Rajinikanth. She will also be seen opposite the 67-year-old superstar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar. When asked about the age difference, the Lust Stories actress said, Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too."

Tamannaah also spoke about working in multi-starrer films. She called herself a secure actor and said she feels empowered working as part of an ensemble. The actress delivered some of her biggest hits with an ensemble cast including Baahubali, F3 to upcoming films Bholaa Shankar and Jailer.

About Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer by director Nelson Dilipkumar, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie.

Upcoming films

She is also part of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, which is released on the same day as Jailer. The Telugu film also features Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in lead roles. Tam is also the female lead in Malayalam film Bandra, co-starring Dileep.

