‘What have you done!?’: Karthi reveals Suriya had THIS reaction after watching his debut film Paruthiveeran

Karthi and Suriya are undoubtedly one of the most famous sibling actor duo in the South Indian film industry. Although they have never been seen together in a film, the chemistry that the two brothers have is unparalleled. In a recent interview with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthi opened up about his brother’s reactions after watching his debut film, Paruthiveeran.

The interview, which has been released on the channel of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s production house, Ondraga Entertainment, tracks the Kaithi actor’s journey in films so far. The Vaaranam Aayiram director questioned the Karthi about the reaction his brother had on watching his first film, to which he replied that Suriya actually saw the movie pretty late.

Karthi reveals Suriya hugged him for the first time after watching the film

Talking about his brother’s reaction, Karthi revealed that Suriya watched Paruthiveeran pretty late due to his own commitments. He also added that after watching the film Suriya was mesmerized by the performance, and hugged him. A loose translation of what Karthi said would be:

“I remember clearly… I was sleeping, because I wasn’t even sure if the film would be released or not. There was so much trouble over the release date, and had even been postponed twice… Finally Anna (elder brother, Suriya) came, and put in all the necessary money, to make sure the film was released. So, he finally saw the film very late. I think first time he hugged me. He hugged me for the first time after watching that film. He smiled, and asked me ‘What have you done!?’”

More about Paruthiveeran

Paruthiveeran is a 2007 romantic drama film, helmed by Ameer. The film featured an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Ponvannan, Sampath Raj, Saravanan, and many more, apart from the Ponniyin Selvan actor.

The film received multiple awards, and was critically and commercially acclaimed. Karthi was also praised for the rugged and mature performance, even though it was his maiden film.

On the work front

Karthi’s latest film Japan hit the theaters on November 10th. The film also features Anu Emmanuel, KS Ravikumar, Bava Chelladurai, Jithan Ramesh, and many more. The film has received mixed reviews to positive, with Karthi’s performance being praised by critics as well as fans.

As for Suriya, he will next be seen in Siva’s upcoming film Kanguva, in which he will be seen in multiple roles. The film also features Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi babu, and many more, and is expected to release early next year.

Additionally, Suriya has also signed his upcoming film with Vetrimaaran, titled Vaadivaasal. He will also be reuniting with Soorarai Pottru helmer Sudha Kongara for an upcoming film titled Purananooru.

Advertisement

Apart from that, both Karthi and Suriya are part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU, and it is expected that both of them will be seen together on screen soon enough.

ALSO READ: Japan Twitter Review: Netizens heap praise on Karthi’s performance in this heist action comedy