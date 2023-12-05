What is Aamir Khan doing with Vishnu Vishal in Chennai as cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc?
Photos of Aamir Khan along with celebrity couple Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta being rescued from their flooded residence have gone viral on social media. Have a closer look!
Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu. Several parts of the state, including the capital city of Chennai, have received extremely high rainfalls and have been left flooded. Rescue missions are actively being carried forward, with the Fire and Rescue Department doing an impeccable job of saving peoples’ lives.
Earlier today, actor Vishnu Vishal had taken to social media to call out for help as his house began flooding. He added that he had no electricity, or WiFi and added that he could only get phone signals at a particular point on his terrace.
Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta, and Aamir Khan rescued from the floods
Later on in the day, the actor also shared images where he, along with his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta were being rescued from the havoc. Interestingly, Aamir Khan was also a part of the photos that were shared by the Ratsasan actor, which led to questions about what the Dangal actor was doing in Chennai at these testing times.
As per reports, Aamir Khan was staying with Vishnu Vishal, after recently relocating to Chennai. It is understood that the reason for his relocation is to be with his mother, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.
Check out Vishnu Vishal’s post below:
On the work front
Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in the sports drama film Lal Salaam, which is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film also features Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, KS Ravikumar, Jeevitha, and more in prominent roles, and would also have Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev making appearances in extended cameos.
The film has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions while the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Vishnu Rangasamy has cranked the camera for the film, which is slated to hit theaters in January 2024.
As for Aamir Khan, he is currently filming for the sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by RS Prasanna. The film is also said to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role. The actor has also announced a period drama film titled Lahore 1947, which would have Sunny Deol in the lead role and would be helmed by Rajkumar Santhoshi.
