What is Ajith Kumar's fees and budget of Vidaamuyarchi?

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to hit the big screens on February 6. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie has been generating significant hype due to its star cast and intriguing storyline. But do you know how much the actor charged for his role in this action thriller? Let’s find out.

According to Koimoi, Ajith Kumar charged a whopping Rs 110 crore to Rs 120 crore for Vidaamuyarchi. The movie's budget is reportedly over Rs 200 crore.

Last year, Forbes reported that the actor charges between Rs 105 crore and Rs 165 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid stars in India. If reports are to be believed, he took home a paycheck of Rs 163 crore for his next movie, Good Bad Ugly. It is considerably more than what he earned for the Magizh Thirumeni directorial.

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi will also feature actors including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian in prominent roles.

Vidaamuyarchi is helmed by none other than Magizh Thirumeni. Meanwhile, the screenplay of the Ajith starrer is inspired by Jonathan Mostow’s Breakdown. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, featuring editing by N. B. Srikanth, cinematography by Om Prakash, and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and will run for about 2 hours and 30 minutes in theaters.

The story revolves around a couple (Ajith and Trisha) who share a strong bond but encounter difficulties in their relationship. They embark on a road trip to a foreign land to reconnect. Unfortunately, their car breaks down and the wife gets kidnapped by a group of goons, prompting the husband to take on a mission to rescue her.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Filmibeat and Koimoi reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possibly accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.