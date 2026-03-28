What is Akshaye Khanna working on after Dhurandhar success? Actor completes debut Telugu film Mahakali's filming

Akshaye Khanna has been the talk of the town ever since his impactful performance in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Now, it appears that the actor has wrapped up his portions for his debut Telugu film, Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna wraps up filming for Mahakali: REPORT

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Akshaye Khanna has completed his part for the upcoming film Mahakali. The actor is said to be playing the role of Shukracharya, donning a sage-like avatar and appearing completely unrecognizable in his new look.

The makers had earlier announced his debut in Telugu cinema with a first-look poster. Reportedly, the team still has around 40 days of shooting left in Hyderabad before the entire film is wrapped up. Once filming is completed, a potential release date is also expected to be announced.

Recently, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shared a picture from the sets featuring himself with Akshaye. Sharing the post, the director wrote, “Happy Birthday, Akshaye Khanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn’t need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It’s an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon!”

Here’s the post:

Mahakali , starring actress Bhoomi Shetty, is an upcoming installment in the shared cinematic universe known as the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film is set to introduce the first female superhero in the filmmaker’s ambitious venture.

Reportedly, the movie will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of Goddess Kali, breaking conventional beauty standards. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is being directed by Puja Aparnaa Kolluru, based on a screenplay written by Prasanth.

More about Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe is a superhero shared film universe that began with the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan (2024). The film follows the story of Hanumanthu, a youngster who stumbles upon a divine gem and gains the powers of Lord Hanuman.

However, a power-hungry adversary is also on a quest to find the gem, threatening Hanumanthu and his village. The story focuses on how the youngster rises to protect his people, ending with a cliffhanger that sets the stage for a sequel.

The sequel, titled Jai Hanuman, will feature Lord Hanuman as the central figure, with Rishab Shetty playing the title role.

ALSO READ: Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin postpones release to June 26, 2026; avoids box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi