What is Fahadh Faasil’s next movie after Aavesham? Teams up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph

Fahadh Faasil, riding high off the success of Jithu Madhavan-directed Aavesham, has some exciting news for his fans. Fahadh will be teaming up with none other than Jeethu Joseph, the director, and mastermind of the Drishyam series, which will have a Hollywood adaptation soon.

Santhi Mayadevi, the screenwriter of the Mohanlal starrer Jeethu’s Neru, will also be penning this movie. The talented names associated with this movie promise it to be a cinematic treat for cinephiles. E4 Entertainment is bankrolling the project, which could be a game-changing film for Malayalam.

Known for his regular collaborations with superstar Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph now teams up with the talented Fahadh Faasil, marking a new actor-director combination in Malayalam cinema.

The genre of this project is yet to be announced. But Jeethu has a history as a thriller master in Malayalam cinema. The trend shows that Fahadh's movie with him could be another exciting thriller.

Meanwhile, Neru, the recent thriller of Jeethu Joseph's with Mohanlal, was a huge hit, raising expectations for the upcoming project with Fahadh Faasil.

What happened with Jeethu’s movie Ram, starring Mohanlal?

Jeethu Joseph's Ram with Mohanlal is one of his most ambitious projects. Although a considerable part of the movie was shot before the pandemic, the film was delayed due to the global health crisis.

But in the midst of this period, the iconic Mohanlal-Jeethu combination came together for the film Drishyam 2, which turned out to be an OTT blockbuster and even got a Hindi remake. Recent rumors suggest that Jeethu is considering revisiting Ram to finally make the project happen.

Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming movies

Fahadh Faasil has a busy schedule right now, as he is one of the hottest prospects in South India. With two highly anticipated South Indian films, Vettaiyaan and Pushpa 2, on the horizon, Fahadh is also busy with other commitments.

Also, his latest Malayalam blockbuster, Aavesham, continues to attract audiences on OTT platforms and is praised for Fahadh’s performance and story narration.

Fahadh will also begin production of Premalu 2, which has Naslen and Mamitha in lead roles after the success of its predecessor. At the same time, fans are eagerly waiting for his next release, Karate Chandran, which will soon hit the screens in Malayalam.

