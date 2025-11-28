What is the age difference between newlyweds Anirudha Srikkanth and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan?

Former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth and actress Samyuktha Shanmuganathan have officially tied the knot, with many fans curious about their age difference. The newlyweds, who entered into their second marriage on November 27, held a simple ceremony at Anirudha’s residence in Chennai, attended only by close family and friends. Their first wedding photos have already gone viral, drawing warm wishes from fans on social media.

Anirudha Srikkanth and Samyuktha: What is their age difference?

Anirudha Srikkanth was born on April 14, 1987, making him 38 years old. Samyuktha Shanmuganathan was born on December 31, 1985, and is 39 years old. Samyuktha is older, Anirudha is about 1 year and 8 months younger, a detail that has attracted a lot of attention from fans curious about the couple.

Their wedding has been welcomed by followers who have closely watched the journeys of both stars. As both are stepping into marriage for the second time, the positive response online shows how loved they are among fans.

Before confirming her relationship, Samyuktha often appeared in photos with a “mysterious man,” leading to speculation about a second marriage. In a recent interview, she addressed the rumors and said her “new life is about to begin.” The wedding has turned that statement into reality.

Samyuktha, who entered the entertainment world through modeling, won the Miss Chennai 2007 title. She later became known for her work in commercials, television shows, and films like Coffee with Love, Tughlaq Darbar, My Dear Bhootham, and Varisu. She was previously married to short film director Karthik Shankar and is the mother of a son, as per The Times of India. After their separation, she openly shared her experiences on a popular TV reality show, discussing the challenges of raising a child alone.

Anirudha, son of former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, also lived through a previous marriage. He divorced in 2012 and continued to build his cricket career, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He appeared in 20 IPL matches and is remembered for his 64-run performance against KKR in 2011.

