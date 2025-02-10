What is the age gap between Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar?

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most admired couples in the Indian film industry. Today, they are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, let's take a look at their beautiful love story and the age gap they share.

Namrata is three years older than the SSMB29 actor as she was born on January 22, 1972, while the latter celebrates his birthday on August 9, 1975.

After winning the Miss India Universe title in 1993, Namrata entered the film industry and made her debut in the year 1998 with Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Around the same time, Mahesh Babu was gaining recognition in Telugu cinema with films like Murari.

Their first meeting happened in 1999 at the Vamsi muhurat ceremony. Sparks flew instantly, and their bond grew stronger over time. However, they kept their relationship away from the public eye. Even Mahesh Babu’s parents reportedly didn’t know about it until 2004.

Unlike most celebrity couples, they opted for a simple wedding. They tied the knot on February 10, 2005, at JW Marriott Mumbai. Mahesh was shooting for Athadu at the time, so their families handled most of the wedding arrangements.

Like any couple, they faced challenges. After their son Gautham was born in 2006, Mahesh took a career break. Around the same time, Namrata lost both her parents. During this time, she moved to Mumbai with their son. Years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Sitara in 2012.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for Namrata on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary. Sharing a candid picture filled with love and laughter, he wrote, "You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after he made the joint post, celebrities took to the comments to shower the couple with well wishes. Twinkle Khanna, Viranica Manchu, Dia Bupal, Sonali Bendre and several others commented with love.