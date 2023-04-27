What is the connection between Anushka Shetty turning down Ponniyin Selvan and the Metoo movement?

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year and the team has been busy promoting the film across the country for the past few weeks. The sequel directed by Mani Ratnam, with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi in the lead is all set to release tomorrow around the world. Fans have been all hyped up about the promotional material and songs coming out. However, there was a small change in the casting plan for the film in its initial days and it’s an interesting time to look back at why that did not work out. Mani Ratnam and the team had initially approached none other than Telugu superstar Anushka Shetty to essay the role played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Ponniyin Selvan films. The actress however rejected the role citing the “me too movement” allegations against one of the key crew members in the film.

What was the reason behind Anushka Shetty rejecting her role in the Ponniyin Selvan films?

Anushka Shetty had reached the height of her stardom with her prominent part in the Bahubali series. This tempted the makers to make plans in casting her in the “Nandhini” character, which is the central narrative thrust of the whole Ponniyin Selvan storyline. However, the actress apparently turned down the offer citing the presence of lyricist Vairamuthu, who initially planned to pen the lyrics for the film’s songs. The senior lyric writer has been a controversial figure in the last few years with several sexual harassment allegations against him from multiple women. The actress was not comfortable working with the 'Me-too' accused artist but there are also reports that her backing out from the film was prompted by a disagreement over her salary with the producers. There have not been any confirmations on either reason from the team or the actress.

Technical Crew

Ponniyin Selvan films have been a long-gestating dream project for the director Mani Ratnam and a sprawling retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s epic novel of the same name which has been considered one of the most important texts in Tamil literature. Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. The film is one of the biggest releases from Tamil cinema this year.

