What is Upasana’s secret to a successful marriage with Ram Charan?

"Marrying my husband has actually made me more productive as a person because I have clarity of my goals and I know what I need to do, and I try and match it with his shooting schedules so we can have quality time together. Charan always believes you should grow in love and not fall so that love and respect grow with time, so whenever you have some discipline in your relationship and review it quarterly like how you review your business quarterly, that's when you will grow in every aspect of life," said mom-to-be Upasana.

Through this talk, she also spoke about getting negative comments on social media and how she manages to take them all very positively. "When you are in a public eye, you are here for a reason and you have chosen to be here for a reason so you must be ready to hear the good and bad that's what I have learned so when people write negative comments about me, I take this as great learning and I take it with great positivity but sometimes I wish they would read and dig into me deeper, so if you want to comment about me, read 5 lines under that I've posted as well so you don't get ticked off. I don't want you to write negative things about me because when you are writing negative things about me, you are emitting negativity yourself so this is a journey for both of us as it is affecting me as well as you," the star wife said in an inspiring video.

Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child