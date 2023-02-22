What is Upasana’s secret to a successful marriage with Ram Charan?
Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child together.
RRR star Ram Charan married entrepreneur, Upasana Kamineni Konidela on June 14, 2012. It was a big fat wedding attended by who's who from the South Indian film industry including several Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Ritesh Deshmukh. This power couple is blissfully married for ten years now. Over the years, we have seen Ram Charan and Upasana crediting each other for their happy married life.
Recently, during a talk show with Josh Talk, Upasana opened up about how her marriage with Ram Charan has pushed her to be more productive and achieve her goals as well. She also shared the secret of their happy married life.
"Marrying my husband has actually made me more productive as a person because I have clarity of my goals and I know what I need to do, and I try and match it with his shooting schedules so we can have quality time together. Charan always believes you should grow in love and not fall so that love and respect grow with time, so whenever you have some discipline in your relationship and review it quarterly like how you review your business quarterly, that's when you will grow in every aspect of life," said mom-to-be Upasana.
Through this talk, she also spoke about getting negative comments on social media and how she manages to take them all very positively. "When you are in a public eye, you are here for a reason and you have chosen to be here for a reason so you must be ready to hear the good and bad that's what I have learned so when people write negative comments about me, I take this as great learning and I take it with great positivity but sometimes I wish they would read and dig into me deeper, so if you want to comment about me, read 5 lines under that I've posted as well so you don't get ticked off. I don't want you to write negative things about me because when you are writing negative things about me, you are emitting negativity yourself so this is a journey for both of us as it is affecting me as well as you," the star wife said in an inspiring video.
Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child
Meanwhile, Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The happy news was first shared by megastar Chiranjeevi on his Twitter account. The statement read, " "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude – Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."
Also Read| Ram Charan to appear on the popular talk show, Good Morning America 3
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more