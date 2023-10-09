What made Vignesh Shivan apologize to Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay fans?

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to X (formerly Twitter), to apologize for liking a video regarding the alleged fight between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. He further asked that people should stop wasting time complaining about his 'silly error' and instead enjoy Leo movies in theatres.

Vijay and Lokesh's fans were quick to notice that Vignesh Shivan liked a post that spoke about the Leo duo’s tiff. Vignesh has now reacted to the same explaining how it exactly happened.

What exactly happened between Vignesh Shivan and Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Vignesh responded to a post on Twitter (now X) which was in regards to Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's supposed feud. The said tweet read, “@Dir Lokesh sir, We all know what happened between you and @actorvijay after #NaaReady song release and we clearly know why would you have to remove #Leo hashtag and to not to use #Vijay's name in any of your promotions after that…” Seemingly, Shivan liked the tweet that spoke about the feud.

On Sunday, Vignesh Shivan penned a lengthy apology on X to the fans of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, requesting them to stop wasting their energy, and commenting about it.

Vignesh Shivan's clarification post

The filmmaker wrote, “Dear Vijay sir fans, Loki fans … sorry for the confusion without even seeing the msg, the context or the content of the video or the tweet, by just seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video! cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !”

He added, “Am also eagerly awaiting the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay sir’s Leo .. by impulse, I just liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview, like the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also …. My bad! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both cases! Should have been careful! Sorry.”

Vignesh Shivan further expressed apology for his ‘silly mistake’. He wrote, “So it’s a silly mistake from my side! And I express my apologies to all the good Thalapathy fans across the globe waiting to see the blockbuster movie on 19th October with the same excitement as well! So please stop wasting ur time commenting more about this silly mistake and start celebrating LEO and all the good work that’s been put into it! God bless JaiHindh.”

After Vignesh clarified his mistake, many fans thanked him in the comments. "Thanks for the immediate response & Clarification," said a fan.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, is planned to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 19 worldwide.

