What made Vijay Sethupathi refrain from signing a film with Krithi Shetty?

In the 2021 film Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Krithi Shetty’s father. The film became a huge commercial success and also went on to win the National Film Award for Best Telugu Film. Krithi and Vijay haven’t worked together since Uppenna, even though they have been offered films together. Those films did not end up happening because Vijay Sethupathi refused to work with the Shyam Singha Roy actress.

But the reason for the Jawan actor refusing to work with Krithi is not because he does not want to act alongside her. In a media interaction, Vijay Sethupathi revealed the reason he discourages the makers of his films from approaching Krithi.

Vijay Sethupathi discouraged the makers of his film from signing Krithi Shetty

Vijay Sethupathi did not want Krithi Shetty to be paired opposite him, as there was an obvious age gap between the two actors. Many actors constantly work with actresses way younger than themselves, and Vijay Sethupathi made the commendable decision of not working with Krithi, as she had also played his daughter in Uppenna.

In a media interaction, Vijay Sethupathi said, "While I was shooting for Labham, the makers said they were planning to rope in Krithi Shetty for the female lead role in the film. At that time, Uppena was in the making as well. In Uppena, Krithi Shetty played my daughter. Incidentally, the makers of Labham were contemplating the idea of roping in Krithi Shetty for the female lead role to act alongside me. But I immediately turned down their advancements. How can I romance an actress who is playing my daughter in a film that is also shot simultaneously? This would have been such an awkward experience. I rejected the prospect of Krithi Shetty playing my love interest in Labham."

The actor was of the opinion that it would be incredibly awkward if he romanced Krithi Shetty in Labham, as Uppena was also shot simultaneously. Shruti Hassan was then roped in to play the female protagonist in the film. In the same interaction, Vijay Sethupathi also said that he can never think of romancing Krithi on screen. The talented actor said, “While shooting for the climax scene, I told Krithi to think of me as her father. My son was 15 around that time, and he is a little young for Krithi. I also treated her as my daughter. I can never romance her on the screen.”

