‘What problems do we have?’: Baahubali’s Sathyaraj questions over alleged fallout with Rajinikanth

Actor Sathyaraj who is a famous face among people of India for his performance as Kattappa is set to share screen with Rajinikanth after many years. Speaking with Indiaglitz recently, the actor responded to the alleged feud between him and the superstar.

The actor explained that Rajinikanth and he had no problems with each other over the years. Additionally, he clarified that he got opportunities to play alongside the superstar over the years but rejected them over issues with characters.

Talking about his past potential collaboration with the superstar, Sathyaraj said, “After I became a protagonist in movies, I was approached by the makers of two Rajinikanth movies.”

The actor revealed that one of them was Sivaji while the other one was Enthiran. He was supposed to play Danny Denzongpa’s antagonist role in the latter but because he wasn't satisfied with the roles, he rejected them. The Baahubali fame further added, “Besides these reasons, what problems do we have?"

On a side note, Sathyaraj is all set to share the screen with Rajinikanth after many years, playing a role in Lokesh Kanagraj’s upcoming movie Coolie. Moreover, the actor had earlier confirmed he’d be playing a friend to the superstar in the movie which would be interesting to watch after many years.

Furthermore, the actor explained that he cannot reveal many details about his character, as it would breach his contract. He also added that even if there wasn’t a contract, he would not reveal any details about it, as it would alter the viewing experience.

Sathyaraj’s work front

Sathyaraj is currently set to feature in the lead role for the Tamil movie, Weapon. The flick directed by Guhan Senniappan features the actor in a superhuman role making it the first time in his career.

Besides the Baahubali actor, the movie also has Vasanth Ravi, Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope, Rajeev Pillai, Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, and many more in key roles.

Further ahead, the actor is also set to play a key role in the upcoming Hindi movie Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Inspired by Indian folklore and mythology, the movie focuses on a legendary being and will become the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film also features Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma in lead roles.

