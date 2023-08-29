What’s brewing? Vijay Deverakonda drops intriguing photo of him holding the hand of a mystery girl

Vijay Deverakonda, the celebrated Telugu actor, is busy in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The talented actor is set to release his upcoming project Kushi on September 1, Friday, and is currently busy promoting the film. As always, Vijay Deverakonda has been frequently updating his fans and followers with major updates on his career, and occasionally his personal life. Interestingly, the Liger actor is now garnering the attention of fans with his latest post with a mystery girl.

Vijay Deverakonda holds the hand of a mystery girl

The Kushi actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely picture, in which he is seen holding the hand of a mystery girl. Vijay Deverakonda, who did not reveal who the woman in his photo is, however, dropped a major hint that left his fans and followers highly intrigued. "Lots happening but this one's truly special. Announcing soon," the Telugu actor captioned his Instagram story.

Even though the star did not post anything related to his click with the mystery woman later, the netizens are now speculating that he is gearing up to drop a major life update soon. However, Vijay Deverakonda's fans believe that the actor was just teasing his followers with a hint about his upcoming project, or his next leading lady. Anyways, we will have to wait till the Arjun Reddy star makes his next post, to know what's brewing.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram story, below:

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects

The popular star was last seen in Liger, the Puri Jagannadh directorial which ended up as a massive critical and commercial failure. Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi, which marks his second collaboration with Samantha Ruth. The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolves around a young couple named Viplav and Aaradhya, who get married against their family’s wishes.

The actor is currently busy shooting for his 12th and 13th outings in the Telugu film industry. He is teaming up with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri for his 12th outing, which has been tentatively titled VD 12 and is touted to be a cop thriller. Vijay Deverakonda’s 13h project, VD 13, is touted to be a romantic drama and features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

