What’s cooking? Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite for THIS reason

On this day five years ago, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna came together for the very first time for Geetha Govindam. The pair has gone on to establish themselves as one of the most beloved on-screen pairings in Telugu cinema at the moment. As Geetha Govindam completed five years today, the film’s team had a reunion to celebrate this special occasion.

Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of himself with Rashmika and Parasuram. The latter was the director of the film.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2023: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia and others extend wishes