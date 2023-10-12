What’s so special about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s Leo reunion?

There's an obvious rationale behind the inimitable hype surrounding Leo. Fans are eager to get acquainted with the masterfully created universe of Lokesh Kanagaraj one more time. Of course, as always, he is aided by the prowess of the capable actors who inhabit his films. Even more thrilling is the prospect that Leo is supposedly a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). But, more or less, Tamil cinema lovers are excited to witness one of the most beloved onscreen couples back together after a long gap of 15 years.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha reunite after 15 years

With Leo, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha are joining hands for a film after more than a decade. Even when they weren’t working together, Trisha was always asked when they would collaborate next, as revealed by the 96 actress herself. Such is the extent to which movie lovers cherish this iconic pairing. Well, good news! From now on, fans do not have to revisit Ghilli or knock on the doors of YouTube to catch a glimpse of the striking chemistry shared by Trisha and Vijay.

Trisha comments on her fondness for Thalapathy Vijay

On multiple occasions, Trisha has reiterated her fondness for Thalapathy Vijay. Talking to IndiaGlitz, the actress said, “Vijay is amazing. I have done four films with him. To be very honest, when we started Ghilli, I didn’t have much of a rapport with him, as everybody knows Vijay is a very quiet person. He is very reserved. But thanks to my Ghilli team, we became very good friends. Vijay is someone who is always very special to me because he is the co-star who I have given the biggest hits with.”

It has already been 19 years since Trisha and Vijay’s first outing, the massively loved Ghilli. Further elaborating on her equation with Vijay, Trisha added, “He is a very kind, gracious person. I have never seen him lose his cool. He is so professional on set. He does his work and completes his tasks to the T. He is someone that you always look back on and say, ‘That one person I will always be fond of.’ He is one of them.”

Trisha and Vijay's chemistry in the Anbenum song from Leo

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s previous outings

There’s no repudiating that Vijay and Trisha are hailed as one of the best onscreen couples in Tamil cinema. Their chemistry has been lauded ever since their first and most loved film to date, Dharani's Ghilli. From Ghilli in 2004 to Kuruvi in 2008, Vijay and Trisha’s chemistry is reminisced about not just through their films but also via the songs that they have done together.

From a soothing melody like Thaen Thaen Thaen to groovy chartbusters like Appadi Podu and Palaanadhu Palaanadhu, Trisha and Vijay have been featured in many iconic Tamil cinema songs. After Ghilli, the very next year, both actors reunited in another blockbuster, Thirupaachi. Thus solidifying their status as a successful onscreen pairing. Later on, the Leo actors joined hands with Aathi and Kuruvi in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

It has to be seen how their fifth collaboration will turn out. But irrespective of Leo’s fate, what’s sure is that we will get to witness an onscreen pairing to root for as Vijay and Trisha reunite again, and that too after 15 years.

