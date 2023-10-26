What's the secret behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mumbai visit? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a multi-talented actress known for her acting abilities and fashion sense, recently returned from a well-deserved long holiday and quickly got back to fulfilling her professional commitments.

It seems that Samantha is currently in Mumbai to fulfill her brand commitments and participate in photoshoots for the same. Over the past couple of days, she has been seen leaving a studio in Mumbai quite frequently.

One can see in the video below, that the Eega actress is sporting a sleeveless olive green crop top paired with wide-leg blue denim jeans. She accessorized with ash-colored sunglasses, a set of chains, and a sophisticated timepiece, completing the look perfectly. Her wavy haircut added to her overall beauty.

Why did Samantha take a break from acting?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a six-month break from work to focus on her health. She has been battling myositis, an autoimmune disease that causes severe muscle pain and inflammation. However, it appears that the actress has returned to work.

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha was most recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also starred Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others.

The film's music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who was also inspired by his 2022 collaboration with Vineeth Srinivasan, Hridayam. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran played the lead roles in that film. Kushi was funded by Mythri Movie Makers and received critical acclaim, particularly for the chemistry between the two lead actors.

Samantha's upcoming endeavors are similarly enthralling. She will appear in the Indian adaptation of the American online series Citadel, which will be helmed by the famed pair Raj and DK.

This is their second collaboration, following the popular Family Man Season 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee. Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan and is bankrolled by the Russo Brothers, who are most known for their work on the Avengers franchise. The American version of the series starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the main leads.

