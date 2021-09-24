When Aamir Khan visited Nagarjuna's house & enjoyed dinner with Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and others; PHOTO

As we all know, Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut and will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan now shares a great rapport with Chay and the entire Akkineni family. So, during his visit to Hyderabad recently, Mr Perfectionist also visited Nagarjuna's house and enjoyed dinner with everyone. Also present were Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula. However, the photo has caught everyone's attention due to Samantha Akkineni's absence amidst divorce rumours with Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan, who attended the pre-release event of Love Story in Hyderabad recently praised Chaitanya and called him a person with a gem of heart. He said, "I wanted to convey something to his parents and then I decided to come directly and say it to his family. Chay is not just a good actor but a person with a gem of heart. Four days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. As soon as I watched it, I fell in love with it. I came to know that the team is planning an event today. I immediately asked Chaitanya if I could be a part of the event."

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says 'it's painful' as he talks about social media amid divorce rumours with Samantha Akkineni

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story got released today, September 24 and the film is receiving immense love from the audience and industry people on social media.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch while Cinematography and Editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.