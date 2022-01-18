When Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth called Dhanush and her relationship ‘god’s will’

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways as a couple. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18th November, 2004, after a short courtship of six months, and have two boys together. In an interview with JFW in 2013, Aishwaryaa had opened up about their relationship. She said that Dhanush and her getting together was ‘god’s will’.

“Dhanush and I getting together is god’s will. It was just destined to happen,” Aishwaryaa had stated in a chat with JFW. The filmmaker and singer revealed that she met Dhanush when she had gone to watch Kadhal Konden starring him in Albert Theatre. She had then sent him flowers with a note appreciating his performance, and Dhanush called back to say thanks. They started talking, and within six months, they were married.

Aishwaryaa had also shared the best thing about their marriage. She said, “Dhanush and I figured each other out after marriage, learnt where our interests lie and discovered our temperaments over a period of time. The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space.” She further continued, “Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid 20s your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself.”

A few hours back, Dhanush posted a note on his official Twitter handle as he shared the news about his and Aishwaryaa’s separation. He termed their journey together one of ‘growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting’, and said that their paths now go separate ways. He urged all to respect their decision and requested to allow them privacy.

