When Ajith Kumar fulfilled Sridevi's wish and kept the promise he made to her

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai was released last year on February 24, and there was a specific reason for the film produced by Boney Kapoor to be out on that exact date. It was because February 24 marked the death anniversary of Boney Kapoor’s wife and legendary actress Sridevi.

For the uninitiated, Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, starred Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge as well. Boney Kapoor revealed in an interview that Ajith had promised his late wife Sridevi that he would certainly do a film with Boney in the future. This ended up happening first with Nerkonda Paarvai and again with Valimai and Thunivu.

Ajith Kumar promised Sridevi that he would work with her husband Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor has revealed that two of Sridevi’s wishes were for him to produce a film starring Ajith and to remake Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Hindi film Pink into Tamil. Both her wishes came true, and the Tamil remake of Pink even starred Ajith in it.

When Nerkonda Paarvai was released in 2019, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and stated that he had fulfilled his wife’s dream of remaking Pink into Tamil. Nerkonda Paarvai was the official Tamil adaptation of Pink. The original, which was released in 2016, starred Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Amitabh Bachchan. In the much-hyped sequel, the latter’s role was played by Ajith Kumar.

Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam played Taapsee and Kirti’s roles, respectively, while Andrea reprised her own role from the original. Boney Kapoor also revealed that Ajith had sent Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai’s director H Vinoth to his house to narrate a few story ideas. During his visit, Sridevi conversed with Vinoth and was also impressed with his storylines.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi had worked with Ajith in the Tamil version of English Vinglish. Reportedly, while doing this film with Ajith, Sridevi expressed an interest in casting the actor in a movie bankrolled by her home production. Boney Kapoor stated that when Ajith mentioned the idea of remaking Pink into Tamil, Sridevi immediately agreed, as she thought that it was necessary to remake the film.

