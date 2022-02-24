When Ajith promised Sridevi he will do a film with Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor, known for movies like Mr. India, Wanted and Mom, has finally set the right foot in the Tamil industry in a big way. After Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney's second Tamil film with Ajith Kumar titled, Valimai has been released today and it has taken social media by storm. February 24 also marks the death anniversary of the legend Sridevi. To recall, it was Ajith's promise to Sridevi that he will do a film with Boney Kapoor.

As soon as Nerkonda Paarvai was released in 2019, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and expressed his happiness on fulfilling Sridevi's wish. He tweeted, "I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream. It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar, the entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

During a throwback interview with The Hindu, the filmmaker had also opened up on what made him collaborate with H Vinoth who was very new to the industry. Sharing a story about the same, he said, "It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife [the late actor Sridevi] conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his storylines. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth."

For the unversed, Sridevi's wish list included backing a Tamil film with Ajith Kumar, which her husband has fulfilled already. The late legendary actress also wanted Ajith to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink Tamil remake and well, Boney made sure to fulfil her this wish as well.

