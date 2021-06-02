When Alia Bhatt was all praises for Nagarjuna Akkineni & expressed her wish to work with his wife Amala

Nagarjuna Akkineni had joined the team in 2018 during Brahmastra's shoot in Bulgaria. His actress-wife Amala had also accompanied him for the shoot.

After almost 15 years, Nagarjuna Akkineni is making his comeback to Bollywood with and starrer Brahmastra. He was last seen in LOC Kargil. Brahmastra is one of the much-talked-about Hindi films for a lot of reasons. Nag's comeback is one of the highlights. The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this year and Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni had a gala time shooting with the team. He had joined the team in 2018 during Brahmastra's shoot in Bulgaria and it was the cherry on the cake.

His actress-wife Amala had also accompanied him for the shoot. During a live session with her fans in 2018, Alia Bhatt was all praises for Nagarjuna and his wife Amala. Answering a fan's question on how was her experience of working with Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt had said, "Nagarjuna sir is one of the most amazing person I have ever worked with. He has such a lovely energy to have on the sets. For the few days where we shot, it was such a positive atmosphere and I got to learn so much from him. Even his wife, Amala Ma'amis fabulous! My hearts is all for her..she does such good work for animals and hopefully, in future I can work with her."

During the shoot, producer had posted a photo of Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan. He had captioned it, “We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy!"

See Photo:

We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018

Also Read: Did you know Samantha Akkineni had locked herself in a room for three days for THIS reason?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×