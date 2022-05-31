When Allu Arjun shared a lovely PIC hugging wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday

Allu Arjun is not just a pan-India heartthrob, but also a caring and loving husband to wife Sneha Reddy. One of the most celebrated couples in Tollywood is known for treating the fans with snippets from their admirable time together. On this note, we would like to discuss a throwback picture of the lovebirds.

Back in 2019, on Sneha Reddy’s birthday, hubby Allu Arjun shared a beautiful photo of the couple. We can see in the picture that the Pushpa actor is hugging his wife and they both look lovely. He captioned the still, “Happy Birthday Cutie”.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is vacationing in London right now with his wife and kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. The duo has been posting sneak peeks from their family holiday on social media.

Just a while back, Sneha Reddy took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her date night with her beau. The couple savored their time together with some yummy food. Previously, Allu Arjun posted a photo with his son and daughter holding candies. There are many other such stills of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star with her little bundles of joy on the photo-sharing app.

Now from personal to professional life, the Allu Arjun fans are super thrilled for his forthcoming project, Pushpa: The Rule. The flick is a sequel to his 2021 much-appreciated drama, Pushpa: The Rise. As per the reports doing rounds in the Telugu film industry, the makers are going to start rolling the movie very soon.

He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. Temporarily named AA21, the flick was announced ages ago. Although, the shoot for the movie has not started yet.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also speculated to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since he was captured outside his office in Mumbai some time back.

