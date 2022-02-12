When Allu Arjun threw a success bash to celebrate Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's film Geetha Govindam

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda’s fans cannot forget his 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam. The Parasuram’s directorial received a raving response from the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Celebrating the success of Geetha Govindam, Pushpa star Allu Arjun organized a lavish party for the core team of the film. Lead Vijay Deverakonda had a blast at the bash and posted some fun pictures from the night on his Instagram account. In these photos, the star is seen dressed in casual and stylish attire. He is also seen making conversation with Allu Arjun and Parasuram. This post will bring back some fond memories for the fans of both these stars.

Check out the post below:

The romantic comedy was penned and helmed by Parasuram. Financed by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures, the film starred suspected girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay Deverakonda, along with Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nagendra Babu in supporting roles.

Geetha Govindam was released on 15 August 2018 and thrived at the box office. The project received praise for its direction, performance, and production values. The tracks for the film were composed by Gopi Sunder and cinematography was taken care of by S. Manikandan.

Right now, Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his sports drama Liger. The star will be seen portraying a Kickboxer with a speech defect in Puri Jagannadh’s next. Ananya Pandey will star alongside Vijay Deverkonda as the female lead. Form

