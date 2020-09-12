  1. Home
When Anushka Shetty and Prabhas lit up the internet with THIS photo from Baahubali 2 promotions

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas shared the screen space in the magnum opus Baahubali, and thir striking chemistry in the film in appreciated even today.
September 12, 2020
When Anushka Shetty and Prabhas lit up the internet with THIS photo from Baahubali 2 promotionsWhen Anushka Shetty and Prabhas lit up the internet with THIS photo from Baahubali 2 promotions
It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas created a revolution when it comes to on-screen chemistry between actors. Their chemistry in the Baahubali franchise is one of the biggest reasons for the film’s success, and even today, fans swear by it. It has become unimaginable to see anyone but Anushka as Prabhas’ pair in films and vice versa. But we cannot help but move on and revisit old memories like this photo.

This photo was taken when Anushka and Prabhas were taking part in a promotional event for Baahubali 2’s Tamil version. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans of both the actors and the franchise sharing it across social media platforms. Anushka took part in the event with a parrot green Kanjeevaram saree with red border and antique jewellery. She completed the look by plaiting her hair and she looked like a true princess. Prabhas, on the other hand, was seen in a dapper white shirt and blue denim pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of her next film Nishabdham. Starring R Madhavan as the male lead, the film will be released in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. On the other hand, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He also has in his kitty Adipurush directed by Om Raut.

