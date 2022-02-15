When Anushka Shetty opened up about casting couch in the Telugu film industry

Casting couch does exist in the film industry and many actors have openly talked about it. A lot of actresses had to go through it to survive and get work in showbiz. Telugu actress Anushka Shetty had also admitted that it does happen but she was never exploited.

During promotions of her film, Nishabdham in 2020, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty stated that the casting couch does exist in the industry, and however, she never had to face it because of her straightforward attitude.

"I admit that it exists in the Telugu film industry but I never had to face it because I was straight forward I was never exploited (sic)," the actress was quoted by Telugu Filmnagar.

"I have always been straightforward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry," she added.

One of the highest-paid actors, Anushka Shetty has completed 16 years in the film industry. The diva has won millions of hearts not only in India but across the globe with her acting chops and striking screen presence.

