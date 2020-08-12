  1. Home
When AR Murugadoss wanted to direct a bilingual with Thalapathy Vijay and Superstar Mahesh Babu in lead roles

In the interview, he also stated that he would have Vijay as the main antagonist in the Telugu version and superstar Mahesh Babu as the main antagonist in the Tamil version.
Yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay took to his Twitter space and posted his photos, as he took up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge. As soon as the photos came up online, it took over the internet and fans of both the actors expressed they wanted to see them together on-screen. Interestingly, director AR Murugadoss had once told during a promotional event that he would want to direct a bilingual film with the actors. During a promotional event of Spyder, AR Murugadoss expressed this.

In the interview, he also stated that he would have Vijay as the main antagonist in the Telugu version and superstar Mahesh Babu as the main antagonist in the Tamil version. He also added that Mahesh Babu was impressed by it and he immediately agreed to play the role. When the director told his idea to Vijay, he was also mighty impressed with it and apparently Vijay said that he would do the role only with Mahesh Babu and not with any other actor.

Well, if this comes true, it would definitely make the fans go gaga. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, recently announced his next film with director Parasuram. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film’s motion poster was revealed on Mahesh’s birthday. Other cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.

