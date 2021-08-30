When Arvind Swami felt shy & broke down on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Roja due to romantic scenes with Madhoo

One of the most loved and blockbuster Tamil films of the 90s, Roja starring Arvind Swami and Madhoo Shah continues to be everyone's favourite even today. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Roja won three National Film Awards. Arvind Swami and Madhoo Shah's chemistry in the film was one of the highlights. But, did you know Arvind Swami had a tough time romancing Madhoo Shah on the sets? The actor literally broke down on the sets when he was asked to kiss and romance Madhoo for one of the scenes.

On dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 where Madhoo appeared as a guest, Arvind Swami, through a video shared his experience of working with the actress. Arvind revealed he was just 21 during the shooting of Roja and was feeling shy to romance Madhoo. He also cried and later, both Mani Ratnam as well Madhoo convinced him to do a particular kissing scene in the film. Both the actors were all praises for each other and expressed to meet soon. The Hindi version song Yeh Haseen Wadiyan from Roja was a chartbuster number.

Meanwhile, Arvind Swami will be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The actor will be seen playing the role of MGR, who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987. M.G.R. was the founder of AIADMK and mentor of J. Jayalalithaa.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi, is releasing in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10.

