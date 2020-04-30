When Ayushmann Khurrana was all praises for Premam star Sai Pallavi and called her cute

Sai Pallavi has won millions of hearts with her natural beauty, confidence and has delighted us with her par excellence acting on the big screen. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also once took to social media and praised her.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian cinema. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her natural beauty, confidence and has delighted us with her par excellence acting on the big screen. One of her best films is 2015 Premam. The film changed the face of the Malayalam cinema and Sai Pallavi's phenomenal performance left the audience amazed. Written, edited, and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also once took to social media and praised Sai Pallavi.

In 2017, Ayushmann Khurrana, after listening to Premam Malare from the film Pemam, took to Twitter and wrote, "#AyushmannMusicRecco Listen to this Malayalam gem, Premem Malare. In the video, Sai Pallavi is so simple, raw & cute." Sai Pallavi thanked the Vicky Donar actor and to this, he replied, "You're welcome. Always be your real earnest self on celluloid." Sai Pallavi plays the role of a teacher name Malar. The film also marked the debut of three promising actresses, Anupama Parameshwaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian.​

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's throwback tweet below: #AyushmannMusicRecco Listen to this Malayalam gem, Premem Malare. In the video Sai Pallavi is so simple, raw & cute https://t.co/VUsCzJ8HwT — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2017

you're welcome. Always be your real earnest self on celluloid. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 20, 2017

Sai Pallavi has become the heartthrob of Telugu film industry and is winning the hearts of the audience with her brilliants roles in the films. Sai Pallavi first came into public attention for her role as Malar and since then, there is no looking back.

On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will release this year.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi recollects her Fidaa memory; Shares about the toughest episode of her career

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×